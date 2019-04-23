Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Liquor store robbed by armed thief
RCMP are searching for an armed man who robbed the Lakeside Liquor store in Wabamun, west of Edmonton, on April 17. (Photo submitted.)
Published Tuesday, April 23, 2019 10:14AM MDT
Police are looking for a man who robbed a liquor store west of Edmonton at knife point last week.
On Wednesday, April 17, a man wearing a mask demanded money from the till at the Lakeside Liquor store in Wabamun before fleeing on foot.
The thief was white, about 6’4”, and around 30 years old. He also had a deep voice and was described as being heavier set, but not fat.
Stony Plain RCMP are asking those with information to call 780-968-7267 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.