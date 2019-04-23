Police are looking for a man who robbed a liquor store west of Edmonton at knife point last week.

On Wednesday, April 17, a man wearing a mask demanded money from the till at the Lakeside Liquor store in Wabamun before fleeing on foot.

The thief was white, about 6’4”, and around 30 years old. He also had a deep voice and was described as being heavier set, but not fat.

Stony Plain RCMP are asking those with information to call 780-968-7267 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.