

Amanda Anderson, CTV Edmonton





If you own a Ford pickup truck, there's a good chance it's a target for thieves.

The Insurance Bureau of Canada has released its list of the top ten vehicles stolen in Canada in 2017.

IBC Top Ten Stolen Vehicles in 2017 – Canada

1. 2007 Ford F350 SD 4WD

2. 2006 Ford F350 SD 4WD

3. 2005 Ford F350 SD 4WD

4. 2004 Ford F350 SD 4WD

5. 2003 Ford F350 SD 4WD

6. 2006 Ford F250 SD 4WD

7. 2001 Ford F350 SD 4WD

8. 2000 Ford F250 SD 4WD

9. 2015 Lexus GX460 4DR AWD

10. 2001 Ford F250 SD 4WD

Light and medium trucks not only dominated the list across the country – but in Alberta as well.

IBC Top Ten Stolen Vehicles in 2017 - Alberta

1. 2006 Ford F250 SD 4WD

2. 2006 Ford F350 SD 4WD

3. 2007 Ford F350 SD 4WD

4. 2004 Ford F350 SD 4WD

5. 2005 Ford F250 SD 4WD

6. 2004 Ford F250 SD 4WD

7. 2003 Ford F250 SD 4WD

8. 2000 Honda Civic 2DR Hatchback

9. 2005 Ford F350 SD 4WD

10. 1996 Honda Civic 2DR Hatchback

There was a spike in auto thefts in six provinces. New Brunswick topped the list with a 28 per cent increase. Alberta also made the list with a six per cent jump in thefts.

“New Year’s Day is the most common time for vehicles to be stolen,” said Henry Tso, vice president investigative services at the Insurance Bureau of Canada.

“Since people tend to travel over the holidays in cars filled with gifts, it is important to be vigilant and keep a close watch on your vehicle over the festive season,” he said.

In addition to stealing vehicles for what’s inside, the IBC said stolen vehicles are also sold to unsuspecting buyers, scrapped for parts, or used to commit other crimes. The IBC encourages people to keep vehicles locked, remove valuables and personal information like insurance and ownership documents, and never leave a running vehicle unattended.