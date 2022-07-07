Live weather updates: Risk of severe thunderstorms, potential for tornadoes

With a risk of severe thunderstorms and potential for tornado development, CTV News Edmonton's meteorologists Cory Edel and Josh Classen will keep you updated throughout the day here.

Cory Edel at 8 a.m.:

We're kicking off this Thursday with sun and cloud, seemingly quiet, but there is a good chance that will change as we head into the afternoon.

Today's weather conditions are favourable for the development of potentially severe thunderstorms through central areas of Alberta, including Edmonton.

These storms could produce large hail, strong wind and localized heavy rainfall.

With severe thunderstorms, there is also potential for tornado development. These storm cells could see some good rotation, and with that rotation and low level shear, the risk for tornadoes will be present later today. The greatest risk for this is south of the city, as Edmonton will be on the north-eastern edge of the severe storm risk area.

As far as timing, we will start to see some of these storms kick up off the foothills and pull to the northeast through the afternoon. For Edmonton, it's looking like we see the risk of the storms around the supper hour into the mid evening, about 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. If you are heading to the Edmonton Elks game tonight or have outdoor activities planned, it will be a good idea to be prepared to change your plans with this potentially fast-changing weather.

The storms will likely continue to pull to the east and northeast areas of the province later tonight and into the early morning hours. We will be keeping an eye on this developing severe-weather situation and follow up with any severe thunderstorm and possible tornado warnings issued by Environment Canada.

Join us on CTV News at 5 and 6 with Josh Classen as he tracks the development of these storms.