Live weather updates: Risk of severe thunderstorms, potential for tornadoes

Live weather updates: Risk of severe thunderstorms, potential for tornadoes

Thunderstorm in Edmonton on June 19, 2019. Thunderstorm in Edmonton on June 19, 2019.

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

One scandal too many: British PM Boris Johnson resigns

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced his resignation Thursday amid a mass revolt by top members of his government, marking an end to three tumultuous years in power in which he brazenly bent and sometimes broke the rules of British politics.

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island