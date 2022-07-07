Live weather updates: Tornado warning for Sundre area, risk of severe thunderstorms
Live weather updates: Tornado warning for Sundre area, risk of severe thunderstorms
With a risk of severe thunderstorms and potential for tornado development, CTV News Edmonton's meteorologists Cory Edel and Josh Classen will keep you updated throughout the day here.
Josh Classen at 3 p.m.:
A tornado WATCH is in effect for the areas in grey on the map. This means conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that might produce a tornado.
A tornado WARNING remains in effect for a storm about 10 km south of Sundre. A tornado has been spotted near Bergen, and the storm is slowly moving ENE but remains a long way away from the QE2.
*** It's important to remember that most areas under a WATCH will not see any severe weather, but have the POTENTIAL for severe storms. Be aware of your surroundings, and stay tuned to weather alerts as they develop. The main threat of severe weather remains over areas south of the Edmonton region. The city sits on the northern end of the risk zone, and while severe storms are possible, they are far from guaranteed.
Josh Classen at 2:37 p.m.:
A tornado WARNING has been issued for areas near Sundre, and storm-chaser Kyle Brittain is in the area reporting a tornado touchdown near Bergen, just south of Sundre. The storm is SLOWLY moving NNE. People in that area should immediately seek shelter.
Josh Classen at 2:30 p.m.:
The Severe Thunderstorm WATCH area has extended further north to include Whitecourt/Mayerthorpe, Edson, Evansburg and areas just west of Edmonton, including Stony Plain and Spruce Grove. The city of Edmonton still isn't under an advisory. But, that may change later this afternoon as the storms continue to develop.
Josh Classen at 2:15 p.m.:
A small non-severe thunderstorm SW of Edmonton is moving NNE and should slide through western parts of the Edmonton metro region. The primary risk for powerful and possibly severe storms remains late this afternoon and early this evening.
A severe storm has developed west of Olds and is moving NE toward Bowden and Innisfail. Heavy rain and large hail are the main threats from this storm cell.
Another severe storm south of Edson is also likely producing hail as well as heavy downpours. This storm is moving also moving NE.
Cory Edel at 11:45 a.m.:
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has now been issued by Environment Canada for areas just south and southwest of Edmonton.
Drayton Valley and Wetaskiwin are included in this watch area which extends south to the U.S. border. Conditions continue to ripen, with severe thunderstorms becoming more likely as we get into the late afternoon and evening.
Although Edmonton is not included in the Severe Thunderstorm Watch, that could change as storms start to develop and storm threat and path becomes clearer.
Remember, the dangers of severe thunderstorms include lightning, strong damaging winds and hail, along with heavy localized rain. In extreme cases, severe thunderstorms can produce tornadoes. If you find yourself in a situation with large storm clouds moving in, best to head inside until they pass through the area.
There is a saying, "When thunder roars, go indoors," a reminder that conditions could be changing quite quickly. Stay informed with us as we continue to follow this developing weather situation over Edmonton and central Alberta.
Cory Edel at 8 a.m.:
We're kicking off this Thursday with sun and cloud, seemingly quiet, but there is a good chance that will change as we head into the afternoon.
Today's weather conditions are favourable for the development of potentially severe thunderstorms through central areas of Alberta, including Edmonton.
These storms could produce large hail, strong wind and localized heavy rainfall.
With severe thunderstorms, there is also potential for tornado development. These storm cells could see some good rotation, and with that rotation and low level shear, the risk for tornadoes will be present later today. The greatest risk for this is south of the city, as Edmonton will be on the north-eastern edge of the severe storm risk area.
As far as timing, we will start to see some of these storms kick up off the foothills and pull to the northeast through the afternoon. For Edmonton, it's looking like we see the risk of the storms around the supper hour into the mid evening, about 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. If you are heading to the Edmonton Elks game tonight or have outdoor activities planned, it will be a good idea to be prepared to change your plans with this potentially fast-changing weather.
The storms will likely continue to pull to the east and northeast areas of the province later tonight and into the early morning hours. We will be keeping an eye on this developing severe-weather situation and follow up with any severe thunderstorm and possible tornado warnings issued by Environment Canada.
Join us on CTV News at 5 and 6 with Josh Classen as he tracks the development of these storms.
