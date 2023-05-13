Local group gives kids the gift of giving this mother's day

A local group invited kids on a shopping spree for mom - free of charge.

The 8th annual Kaleo Collective Love You Mama event helped children of single mothers make sure their parent had a surprise gift for Mother's Day.

Volunteers took kids through a pop-up shop at Londonderry mall Saturday, helping them pick out a gift, make a card and create a custom bouquet for mom.

“We want to make sure no mom is forgotten this Mother’s Day,” said Layna Haley, Kaleo Collective founder. “Often single mothers are either doing the work or forgoing the fuss.

"This event helps kids celebrate their moms with a gift of love and appreciation on this special day.”

Ranya Abu Jaib brought her sons to the event. She said it's a lot of fun for the kids and nice for the moms too.

"Whatever they get, we're going to love it," she said. "Everybody's just happy. Just the positive vibes here makes it such a special event."

She said Saturday's event was one time in the year where she could sit back and let the kids do the shopping.

"[For] one hour you get to feel like, 'Oh, your kids are actually doing something for you!'" She said. "So it is very special and I love my boys so much."

The Kaleo Collective is a non-profit that supports single mothers. The event is free to attend, and anyone wanting to donate can do so on the collective's website here.