Local high school raises funds for young cancer patients in charity hockey game

Students and staff at St. Francis Xavier Catholic High School faced off against teachers to raise money for young cancer patients and their families.

The fundraising efforts will contribute to The Matt Cook Foundation and Stahl Peterbilt's 'Glider Toy Drive' in honour of former St. Francis Xavier student Matt Cook.

The Matt Cook Foundation, founded in 2010 after his death, collaborated with Stahl-Peterbilt to bring comfort to young cancer patients and their families, including toys for the holidays.

Lynda Anderson Cook, Matt's mother and the chair of the foundation, is thankful for the community's support.

"The planning that goes in and the commitment of the community and I'm always in awe with how hockey is an amazing game that brings people together."

Having had both of her sons go through the High school's hockey program, Lynda appreciates FX's ongoing support.

"It's just a tremendous honour and really an emotional moment for me," said Cook.

"It's going to a really good cause. It's good to raise some money," said Logan Emin, student at St. Francis Xavier Catholic High School.