EDMONTON -- An 81-year-old farmer just east of Edmonton is desperate to find his four-legged friend.

Bert Ferko‘s dog disappeared in early February and he’s been searching for his Jack Rusell Terrier named Freddy ever since.

Freddy disappeared from his rural property in Strathcona County on Feb. 8.

He is 10 years old and has a scar on his left front leg.

Ferko shared how Freddy was gifted to him from a woman with multiple sclerosis who he was taking care of.

“She got me that little dog when he was a pup,” Ferko said. “I just want my dog back.

“He was a very good dog. Smart dog,” he added. “He was like a little kid to me. He was always with me and if I went anywhere he had to be there.”

The women passed away a few weeks ago, making it even harder for Ferko to be without Freddy.

“It’s horrible,” he said. “Especially at night.”

Ferko believes his dog was stolen by someone interested in using him for breeding. About a week ago he got a call from a blocked number who said they were from Mil Woods and that they had Freddy.

“They picked him up,” he recounted. “They stole him from me on my driveway.”

RCMP told CTV News Edmonton that while they were contacted by Ferko, they have closed the investigation due to a lack of evidence and suspects.

Desperate to find Freddy, Ferko put decals on his car, a lost dog ad on Kijii, and posters just about anywhere he could.

“I did anything I could.”

Ferko drives around Parkland County and Edmonton while making stops at area dog parks hoping that people will see his posters and decals and keep their eyes open for Freddy.

“Somebody might see him and phone me,” Ferko said.

There is a $500 reward for anyone who gives Ferko information that leads to him getting his beloved dog back.

“I will not replace him,” he added.