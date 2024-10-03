Long time councillor resigns from Clive, Alta. village council

Clive village council lost one of their number. A councillor tendered his resignation at the Sept. 23 regular meeting of council.

Coun. Dan Graden resigned from council stated Mayor Luci Henry; Henry noted Graden is moving away from Clive and councillors must reside in the municipality they represent.

Councillors watched a video tribute to Coun. Graden and the work he’s done for the community; it was stated that Graden served seven terms on council, including as mayor.

The discussion then moved to a by-election to fill the vacant seat. It was noted the Municipal Government Act (MGA) requires a by-election be held, but the municipal election is only one year away. The municipal election campaign period opens on Jan. 1, 2025.

Councillors discussed the fact a by-election would be costly and then followed swiftly by a full election.

“Hopefully we won’t have to [hold a by-election] because an election costs a lot of money,” said Henry.

Councillors unanimously passed a resolution that the Village of Clive seek an exemption to the by-election from the provincial government.

Accurate numbers

During a discussion about their draft strategic plan councillors discussed Clive’s population.

They noted a discrepancy between what they think is Clive’s population versus numbers from a recent census. The federal census numbers from 2023 listed Clive’s population as 862.

According to information provided at the meeting a 2006 census found Clive’s population was 582; in 2021 it was logged as 811.

Mayor Henry stated she didn’t accept the 2023 federal census numbers. “We’re not 862...not representative of our population,” said the mayor.

CAO report

Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) Carla Kenney reported to council a request to fill potholes on 47 Street was added to the public works work schedule.

She also reported that the recent “Kick it to the Curb” event saw two truck loads of unclaimed items delivered to the Prentiss waste transfer station Sept. 13.

The village saw the autumn line painting completed on Sept. 16 while the seasonal hydrant flushing was completed Sept. 19.

Fire Prevention Week

Councillors heard fire prevention week, Oct. 6 to 12, will be marked in Clive with a special volunteer recognition dinner for the fire department Oct. 15. Mayor Henry said she would attend.

It was noted another special event will also be included in the event: Fire Chief Monte Zaytsoff will mark 35 years of service to the department on Oct. 31. Councillors agreed some gift certificates will be presented to Zaytsoff at the volunteer dinner.

Police report

Councillors read the regular incident report submitted by the Blackfalds RCMP detachment.

It was noted on Sept. 5 one male was arrested and charged with breaking and entering a business, flight from a peace officer, mischief over $5,000 and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 in Lacombe County.

On Sept. 8 police reported a male was arrested and charged for an assault that occurred in Lacombe County; he was released on an undertaking with “no contact” conditions.

On Sept. 9 multiple calls were received of a possible impaired driver in Lacombe County. Police located the vehicle and conducted a roadside stop.

Police reported alcohol wasn’t a factor but due to the volume of calls regarding the driver a 24-hour driving suspension was issued and the vehicle was towed.