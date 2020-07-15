EDMONTON -- Pop-up pools and rivers of sorts gave Edmontonians and Redwater residents the opportunity for some levity.

Alberta has seen a fair amount of rain, and hail, recently, and in southwest Edmonton an area under construction flooded. This gave some residents a chance to float away the time.

In Redwater, some residents were using the abundance of water to their advantage. Three took a canoe down an impromptu river that sprung up after ditches in the area flooded.

Redwater could get more rain near the end of the week according to the forecast, perhaps extending the viability of canoe travel.