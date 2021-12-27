Making the pros: How often do Team Canada players make (and stay in) the NHL?

Making the cut for Canada’s World Juniors team is a difficult task, and doing so seems to pave the road to future pro hockey success and National Hockey League stardom.

But being selected for Team Canada and making, and remaining in, the NHL aren’t the same thing.

Players can miss out due to injuries, attrition, or simply having a game that doesn’t translate well to the top pro level.

It’s also not hard to find generational, or even hall of fame, talent in players who didn’t make their World Juniors team, including Martin Brodeur, Martin St. Louis and Duncan Keith.

So, we already know that being on the World Juniors isn’t everything, but how often do those who represent our country during the holidays go on to NHL careers?

CTV News reviewed Team Canada rosters from the first official World Juniors tournament in 1977 as well as the number of NHL games those players went on to play.

Analysis is based on regular season game data up to Dec. 1, 2021. To allow for player development, the last five teams are omitted.

MAKING THE NHL

In short, history shows that if a given player makes Canada’s World Juniors team he has a strong likelihood of appearing in at least one NHL game.

About 91 per cent of Canada’s alums have managed to make at least one appearance, but longevity is another question.

Less than half, about 47 per cent, go on to play 400 or more NHL games, with only about two in 10 making it to the 800-game mark.

Sixty-two players didn’t, or haven’t yet, made the NHL at all, and 10 players appeared in just one NHL game.

The average number of NHL games played was 448 or about 5 1/2 seasons.