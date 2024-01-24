Man, 28, charged after shots fired, Molotov cocktail thrown in Edmonton City Hall

The man who allegedly fired a long gun and threw a Molotov cocktail inside Edmonton City Hall on Tuesday has been identified as Bezhani Sarvar, 28.

CTV News Edmonton has learned Sarvar is facing seven charges, including arson and weapons offences.

At a news conference on Tuesday afternoon, the chief of the Edmonton Police Service, Dale McFee, described the shooter as "heavily armed."

He said it's too early to speculate on the shooter's motive.

He also could not confirm if the shooter was known to police.

City hall remains closed on Wednesday as crews clean up broken glass and other debris that resulted from the shooting.