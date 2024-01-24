EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Man, 28, charged after shots fired, Molotov cocktail thrown in Edmonton City Hall

    Police at Edmonton city hall on Jan. 23, 2024 after shots were fired and a Molotov cocktail was thrown. (Brandon Lynch/CTV News Edmonton) Police at Edmonton city hall on Jan. 23, 2024 after shots were fired and a Molotov cocktail was thrown. (Brandon Lynch/CTV News Edmonton)
    Share

    The man who allegedly fired a long gun and threw a Molotov cocktail inside Edmonton City Hall on Tuesday has been identified as Bezhani Sarvar, 28.

    CTV News Edmonton has learned Sarvar is facing seven charges, including arson and weapons offences.

    At a news conference on Tuesday afternoon, the chief of the Edmonton Police Service, Dale McFee, described the shooter as "heavily armed."

    He said it's too early to speculate on the shooter's motive.

    He also could not confirm if the shooter was known to police.

    City hall remains closed on Wednesday as crews clean up broken glass and other debris that resulted from the shooting. 

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Winnipeg

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News