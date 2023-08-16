Man, 29, charged in alleged hate-crime confrontation near Whyte Avenue

Edmonton police have arrested and charged a man who reportedly uttered threats and exposed his genitals in a hate-motivated confrontation last week near Whyte Avenue.

Police say public tips led them to the 29-year-old.

On Monday, police issued a media release seeking assistance finding the suspect, who reportedly uttered threats and pulled down his pants to expose himself on Friday to a couple and their 15-year-old son on 111 Street just north of Whyte, close to the University of Alberta campus.

Police have charged the man with uttering threats and committing an indecent act.

The Edmonton police hate crimes unit is recommending a section of Canada's Criminal Code be applied in the case to allow the courts to consider increased sentencing when there is evidence the offence was hate-motivated.