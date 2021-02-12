EDMONTON -- A 39-year old man is facing multiple charges after the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team (ALERT) seized more than $700,000 worth of drugs and cash from a home in west Edmonton.

Garret Nybakken was arrested at his home and charged with possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking, proceeds of crime, breach a firearms prohibition and charges under the cannabis act.

Police say they also found hundreds of rounds of ammunition, which Nybakken is not allowed to have because of a previous conviction.

According to a news release, ALERT Edmonton's organized crime and gang team searched a residence in the Glastonbury neighbouhood Monday, as the result of a short-term investigation and made the seizure with help from the Edmonton Police Service.

In total, police seized:

2,150 grams of cocaine.

1,900 grams of methamphetamine.

94 grams of fentanyl.

261 grams of ketamine.

12,200 grams of cannabis.

2,100 grams of psilocybin mushrooms.

50 tabs of LSD.

100 milliliters of GHB.

14,000 grams of buffing agents.

$74,670 cash.

"The significance of that is a lot of these substances that we've seen on the streets of Edmonton. It boils right down to the social impact," said S/Sgt. Lance Parker. "Methamphetamine right now is making a huge comeback. We're seeing more of it."