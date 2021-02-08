EDMONTON -- Nearly $85,000 in Canadian cash was found in a St. Paul home by RCMP during a drug bust.

Four people were arrested on Feb. 4.

Mounties also seized 18 grams of crystal meth, 56 grams of cocaine and 29 grams of crack cocaine from the house in the 4400 block on 48 Street.

RCMP Sgt. David Graham called it a "considerable seizure" for the town two hours northeast of Edmonton.

Each faces a combination of charges related to drug trafficking and controlled substances:

Darcy Norris Cardinal, 46, of Saddle Lake;

Wayne Jason Pruden, 42, of St. Paul;

Ignatius William Rumbolt, 69, of St. Paul; and

Jamie Leroy Cardinal, 49, of St. Paul.

They were released and scheduled to appear in court in St. Paul on March 25.