Man arrested following shooting outside Kingsway Mall

A man is in custody following a shooting outside Kingsway Mall, the Edmonton Police Service said Tuesday night.

In a statement to CTV News Edmonton, EPS said it received a weapons complaint at 7:16 p.m. from the parking lot at the mall in central Edmonton, located between 106 and 109 streets, and Princess Elizabeth Avenue and Kingsway.

Multiple unconfirmed reports on social media say the shooting incident took place outside Walmart on the north side of the mall, and that the mall was placed on lockdown.

Police say the suspect reportedly shot one person, carjacked a vehicle then fled in it to the traffic circle at 101 Street and 118 Avenue, where he collided with a building.

Officers arrested the man and located a firearm inside the stolen vehicle.

Police said the shooting victim was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The shooting comes three days after a gun sighting at West Edmonton Mall saw the popular shopping destination put into lockdown, forcing mall-goers to shelter in place. Charges are pending against one man.