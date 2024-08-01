Man at large captured in Edmonton 2 weeks later

An escaped inmate has been captured in Edmonton after spending two weeks at large.

Evin Sayer, serving nearly eight years for gun, mischief and theft charges, escaped from the Stan Daniels Healing Centre in Edmonton on July 19.

He was the fifth man to escape the minimum security facility in 2024.

Correction Service Canada (CSC) said Sayer was captured by Edmonton police at 10:20 a.m. on Thursday.

CSC and the Native Counselling Services of Alberta, which runs the facility, were still investigating the circumstances around his escape.