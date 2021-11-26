Man charged with 2nd-degree murder in Sunday northeast Edmonton homicide

EDMONTON -

Police are searching for a man charged with second-degree murder in connection with a northeast Edmonton homicide on Sunday night.

At approximately 8 p.m., a woman was found injured in a home near 139 Avenue and 35 Street but died on scene despite officers providing first aid.

An autopsy on Thursday confirmed the 31-year-old woman's death as a homicide. Police are withholding the cause of death for investigative reasons and to protect the identity of the woman's 11-year-old son who was present at the time of the incident.

Donny Nathan Meeches, 31, faces a second-degree murder charge in connection with the incident. A Canada-wide warrant has been issued, as police say he has ties to Manitoba and B.C.

Homicide detectives believe Meeches and the woman were known to each other.

"Meeches is considered dangerous and therefore should not be approached," police said in a statement.

Meeches is described by police as an Indigenous man with brown eyes and black hair, is 5'10" (1.55 metres), weighs 175 pounds (80 kilograms), and has noticeable tattoos on his face, neck, arms, and hands. He was last seen wearing dark pants, a white long sleeve shirt, and a dark jacket.

Police asks anyone with information to contact them at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.