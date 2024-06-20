Man charged with 41 offences in $900K drug bust

A man wanted in connection to a large drug bust was arrested in a south Edmonton hotel on Tuesday and is now facing 41 charges in relation to it.

Police seized more than $900,000 worth of illegal drugs from an Edmonton home on May 24.

On June 13, the Edmonton Police Service announced warrants for the arrest of 45-year-old Troy Kaurin.

He was arrested in a south Edmonton hotel where he was staying, police said.

During the arrest, police seized two handguns, 559 grams of methamphetamine, 106 grams of fentanyl, 3.8 grams of cocaine, and nearly $7,000.

The 41 charges against Kaurin include drug trafficking, stolen property and firearm-related offences.