EDMONTON
Edmonton

Man charged with 41 offences in $900K drug bust

Troy Edwin Kaurin is seen in this undated photo provided by Edmonton police in connection with a $919,000 drug bust on May 24, 2024. (Edmonton Police Service) Troy Edwin Kaurin is seen in this undated photo provided by Edmonton police in connection with a $919,000 drug bust on May 24, 2024. (Edmonton Police Service)
Share

A man wanted in connection to a large drug bust was arrested in a south Edmonton hotel on Tuesday and is now facing 41 charges in relation to it.

Police seized more than $900,000 worth of illegal drugs from an Edmonton home on May 24.

On June 13, the Edmonton Police Service announced warrants for the arrest of 45-year-old Troy Kaurin.

He was arrested in a south Edmonton hotel where he was staying, police said.

During the arrest, police seized two handguns, 559 grams of methamphetamine, 106 grams of fentanyl, 3.8 grams of cocaine, and nearly $7,000.

The 41 charges against Kaurin include drug trafficking, stolen property and firearm-related offences.

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

Calgary

Lethbridge

Saskatoon

Regina

Vancouver

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Northern Ontario

Barrie

Kitchener

London

Windsor

Stay Connected
Follow CTV News