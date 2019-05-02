A man has been charged with arson in connection to the fire that destroyed the historic Rose Country Inn in Wetaskiwin in March.

The hotel, built in 1904, went up in flames just after 6 a.m. on March 19. It partially collapsed two hours later.

No one was injured as a result of the fire.

Benjamin Kopp, 37, was arrested Wednesday in a Wetaskiwin home, RCMP said.

He was charged with two counts of damage to property and disregard for human life.

Kopp is scheduled to appear in court May 9.