EDMONTON -- A Frog Lake First Nation man has been charged with manslaughter in the death of a woman from Saddle Lake First Nation on Boxing Day.

Louanne Martha Cardinal, 29, was found dead by Elk Point RCMP on the First Nation.

Trevor Moyah, 23, was arrested on Dec. 30.

He also faces one count of assault causing bodily harm.

The 23-year-old is in police custody and will appear in court in St. Paul on Jan. 7.

Frog Lake is 80 kilometres north of Lloydminster.