Man charged with second-degree murder in 2022 homicide

    A man has been charged with the second-degree murder of a woman in central Edmonton in December 2022.

    Andrew Harvey Boviz, 38, is also charged with indignity to a dead body in the death of Kathleen Gamhour, 58.

    Gamhour was found dead in an apartment near 107 Street and 107 Avenue on Dec. 23.

    Forensic evidence in the unit made police believe the circumstances of her death were criminal and Boviz was charged with the indignity offence.

    However, the case was not ruled a homicide for eight months. An autopsy shortly after Christmas could not provide a cause and manner of death. At the beginning of August, the medical examiner concluded Gamhour died from multiple injuries, including blunt force trauma.

    Boviz was already being held in police custody when he was charged with second-degree murder on Sept. 19. 

