EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Man charged with setting trap that injured a Westlock RCMP officer

    An RCMP cruiser is seen in this undated file photo. (CTV News) An RCMP cruiser is seen in this undated file photo. (CTV News)
    Westlock RCMP were investigating a break and enter last week at a house when an officer was hurt by a trap that was set outside.

    Mounties said previous tenants that had been evicted have been repeatedly breaking back into the house.

    As an officer approached the door they stepped on a nail secretly placed and protruding from a mat.

    A man and a woman were found inside the house and taken into custody.

    The man, a 40-year-old Westlock resident, faces charges of break and enter, mischief, setting a trap likely to cause bodily harm and assaulting a peace officer.

    Police said break and enter charges are pending against the woman, who was also hurt by the hidden nail before officers arrived.

    The pair were released from custody with future court dates.

