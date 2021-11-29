Man dead after 'weapons complaint' in Balwin neighbourhood
Edmonton Police Service (File photo)
EDMONTON -
Homicide detectives are investigating the death of a 38-year-old man in northeast Edmonton Sunday night.
Police haven't named the victim, but say he was found injured at a home near 130 Avenue and 69 Street around 7:40 p.m.
They had been called for a "weapons complaint."
The man died in hospital.
His death hasn't been ruled a homicide yet. An austopy has been scheduled for Wednesday.
Anyone with information is asked to call Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.