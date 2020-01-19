EDMONTON -- A man died on a rural property near Lac Ste. Anne Sunday afternoon.

Emergency crews responded after reports that the man was electrocuted, Lac Ste. Anne County Fire Chief Randy Schroeder confirmed.

Officers, firefighters and paramedics arrived at the property on Ste. Anne Trail around 5 p.m. and found the man dead in a shed.

Investigators were still on scene at 6:30 p.m.

RCMP told CTV News Edmonton that the death does not appear to be suspicious, and officers were working to confirm the cause of death.

Lac Ste. Anne is about 70 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.