Man dies in hospital 2 days after being shot by police on Whyte Avenue

A man shot by police earlier this week has died.

The man was shot by an officer investigating a weapons complaint near 82 Avenue and 93 Street around midnight on Wednesday.

Police said the man reportedly had what appeared to be a gun, and he had been waving it in the air and had pointed it at another person and an ETS bus.

The man was shot and taken to hospital. He died there on Friday.

Officers said a replica handgun was found at the scene. No one else was injured.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team is investigating the actions police around the shooting.