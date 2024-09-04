EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Two people killed in small plane crash at Peace River airport

    An RCMP cruiser is seen in an undated file photo. (Jeremy Thompson/CTV News Edmonton) An RCMP cruiser is seen in an undated file photo. (Jeremy Thompson/CTV News Edmonton)
    Two people were killed in a plane crash in northern Alberta on Tuesday.

    Mounties said a 30-year-old man from Manning, Alta., and a 27-year-old man from Australia were declared dead at the scene.

    The plane crashed and burst into flames shortly before 5 p.m. at the Peace River airport.

    The Transportation Safety Board of Canada deployed a team to the crash site and has since taken over the investigation.

