Man dies in hospital after crash with truck in Jasper National Park: RCMP

RCMP say a 70-year-old man has died following a two-vehicle crash in western Alberta.

The crash happened Wednesday night in Jasper National Park.

RCMP say a vehicle travelling east crossed into the oncoming lane and collided with a semi-trailer truck.

Police say the man, who was alone in the vehicle, was sent to a hospital in nearby Hinton, Alta., where he later died of his injuries.

They say the driver and a passenger in the truck were not injured.

Police say no further updates on the case are anticipated.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 19, 2022.