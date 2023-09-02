Man dies in shooting incident with Edmonton police near Friday night fire

An Edmonton man is dead after being shot by an Edmonton police officer Friday night.

Just before 10 p.m. Friday, police officers were helping Edmonton Fire Rescue Service crews with traffic and crowd control outside an apartment fire at 116 Avenue and 124 Street.

An officer helping with traffic and crowd control was approached by someone from the neighbourhood who told them there was a man with a gun outside a nearby residence at 116 Avenue and 123 Street.

The police officer went to the rear of the home where they discovered the man with a weapon. A confrontation took place, and the police officer shot the man.

Life-saving measures were attempted, but the man died on scene. No police officers were injured.

A firearm was discovered at the scene.

The Director of Law Enforcement has directed the incident to the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) to investigate.