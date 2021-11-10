Man faces multiple charges after flight from traffic stop: RCMP

EDMONTON -

Strathcona County RCMP arrested a man in connection to multiple driving offences in the Edmonton area.

Just before 6 p.m. on Nov. 2, a suspicious vehicle was spotted by a member of the Strathcona County Property Crime Unit at the Esso gas station on Highway 16 near Ardrossan.

The plate did not match the vehicle description and police attempted to stop the vehicle for a traffic violation.

The driver refused to stop and continued west on Highway 16 toward Edmonton, police said.

Officers located the vehicle at a gas station on Victoria Trail where police say the male driver was arrested without incident.

Police say the man was already on conditions related to charges in Vermilion in October.

Greg Wilson, 29, of Vermilion, Alta., has been charged with:

Flight from police

Dangerous operation of a vehicle

Operation of a motor vehicle while prohibited

Fail to comply

Wilson is scheduled to appear in Sherwood Park Provincial Court on Wednesday.