Man found dead at northwest Edmonton apartment building

The homicide section is investigating a suspicious death in northwest Edmonton.

Officers were called to an apartment building at 82 Street and 144 Avenue around 2 p.m. on Tuesday for a welfare check.

When they arrived, they found a man’s body, and deemed his death suspicious.

An autopsy was conducted on Wednesday.

The cause of death is still unconfirmed pending additional testing.

The victim’s identity is not being released as the death has not yet been ruled criminal.

Anyone with information about the death is asked to call Edmonton police at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.