Police found an unconscious man with significant injuries in downtown Edmonton early Wednesday morning.

Officers found the man in the area of 106 Avenue and 96 Street at approximately 1:30 a.m. He was treated and taken to hospital, where he remains in critical condition, EPS said.

EPS said the man “is not expected to survive,” so its homicide section is investigating.

Police are looking to speak with anyone who was in the area late Tuesday night or early Wednesday morning.

Witnesses are asked to call EPS at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.