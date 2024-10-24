EDMONTON
    • Man hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after Edmonton shooting

    An Edmonton police vehicle is seen in an undated file photo. (CTV News Edmonton) An Edmonton police vehicle is seen in an undated file photo. (CTV News Edmonton)
    One person was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a reported shooting on Wednesday night.

    Emergency crews were called to the area of 53 Street and 165 Avenue where they found the 23-year-old man with serious injuries.

    He was taken to hospital by EMS.

    No further information has been released.

