

Diego Romero, CTV Edmonton





A 74-year-old man is dead after a two-vehicle collision near Killam, Alta. Monday afternoon.

Police responded to Highway 13 and Range Road 125 at approximately 12 p.m. after a semi-tractor and a car.

The driver of the car died on scene, RCMP said. The driver of the semi suffered minor injuries and was released on scene.

Police are investigating, but no charges will be laid.