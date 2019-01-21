Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Man killed in crash southeast of Edmonton
Diego Romero, CTV Edmonton
Published Monday, January 21, 2019 8:32PM MST
A 74-year-old man is dead after a two-vehicle collision near Killam, Alta. Monday afternoon.
Police responded to Highway 13 and Range Road 125 at approximately 12 p.m. after a semi-tractor and a car.
The driver of the car died on scene, RCMP said. The driver of the semi suffered minor injuries and was released on scene.
Police are investigating, but no charges will be laid.