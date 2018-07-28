A 55-year-old man is dead after crashing against a semi-tractor while racing a sports car on the Yellowhead Trail Friday night.

The driver of the 1964 Chevelle Malibu was reportedly racing a silver sports car on the eastbound lanes of the Yellowhead Trail from 124 Street just before 8 p.m., EPS said.

The 55-year-old man lost control of his Malibu as the vehicles approached the CN Rail overpass just west of 121 Street, EPS said. The vehicle spun out and crossed the median into the westbound lanes of the Yellowhead, and collided with a semi-tractor pulling two trailers.

The man, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected out of his vehicle and went under the trailer’s tires and undercarriage, police said.

He was pronounced dead on scene.

The 48-year-old driver of the semi-tractor was not injured, EPS said.

Speed was a factor in the collision.

Investigators are looking for the silver sports car.

Anyone with information about this fatal crash is asked to call police at 780-423-4567. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.