EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Man killed in Edmonton shooting was wanted in connection with violent assault

    Jordan Ashley Belhumeur. (Supplied) Jordan Ashley Belhumeur. (Supplied)
    Share

    The man found dead in northwest Edmonton early Monday morning was shot.

    The victim, 37-year-old Jordan Belhumeur, died in hospital after police found him in the area of 127 Avenue and 118 Street at around 3:30 a.m. when officers responded to a weapons complaint.

    His autopsy determined he died of a gunshot wound and his death was ruled a homicide.

    The Edmonton Police Service issued warrants for Belhumeur in March in connection to a violent assault.

    They described him as "violent and dangerous" and asked people not to approach him.

    A spokesperson for EPS was unable to confirm if the warrants were still outstanding at the time of his death.

    Anyone with information about the death of surveillance video is asked to call Edmonton police or Crime Stoppers.

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Trump delivers rambling response to his hush money conviction

    A day after a New York jury delivered a historic guilty verdict in Donald Trump's criminal hush money trial, the presumptive Republican presidential nominee held a press conference Friday where he spoke publicly about the conviction and his White House bid.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News