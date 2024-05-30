Man killed in Edmonton shooting was wanted in connection with violent assault

The man found dead in northwest Edmonton early Monday morning was shot.

The victim, 37-year-old Jordan Belhumeur, died in hospital after police found him in the area of 127 Avenue and 118 Street at around 3:30 a.m. when officers responded to a weapons complaint.

His autopsy determined he died of a gunshot wound and his death was ruled a homicide.

The Edmonton Police Service issued warrants for Belhumeur in March in connection to a violent assault.

They described him as "violent and dangerous" and asked people not to approach him.

A spokesperson for EPS was unable to confirm if the warrants were still outstanding at the time of his death.

Anyone with information about the death of surveillance video is asked to call Edmonton police or Crime Stoppers.