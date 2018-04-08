Homicide detectives are investigating a shooting that left a man dead in northeast Edmonton early Sunday morning.

Police received reports of a shooting in the Evansdale Community Hall area at approximately 3:35 a.m.

Family members rushed the injured man to a medical centre, where he succumbed to his injuries, EPS spokesperson Scott Pattison said.

Staff Sgt. Paul Czerwonka said it was “definitely a homicide.”

Edmonton police encourage anyone with information about this death to contact them at 780-423-4567. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-8000-222-8477.