Man killed in northeast Edmonton shooting
Homicide detectives are investigating a suspicious death in the area of 145 Avenue and 91 Street on Sunday, April 8, 2018.
Published Sunday, April 8, 2018 9:55AM MDT
Last Updated Sunday, April 8, 2018 11:51AM MDT
Homicide detectives are investigating a shooting that left a man dead in northeast Edmonton early Sunday morning.
Police received reports of a shooting in the Evansdale Community Hall area at approximately 3:35 a.m.
Family members rushed the injured man to a medical centre, where he succumbed to his injuries, EPS spokesperson Scott Pattison said.
Staff Sgt. Paul Czerwonka said it was “definitely a homicide.”
Edmonton police encourage anyone with information about this death to contact them at 780-423-4567. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-8000-222-8477.