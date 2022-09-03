Man killed in shooting at convenience store in Maskwacis

Police arrested one person after a 27-year-old man was killed following an incident at a convenience store in Maskwacis on Thursday.

Around 7:30 p.m., Maskwacis RCMP were called to a convenience store for a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a 27-year-old man who was residing in Maskwacis injured. He was taken to hospital where he later died.

Shayden Trey Rain, 21, of Maskwacis was arrested and charged with second degree murder.

RCMP are asking anyone who was in the area of the Sampson Mall on Sept. 1 who has information about the incident to call them at 780-585-3767. People can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously by phone at 1-800-222-8477 or online.