Man missing in North Saskatchewan River after attempted police bylaw stop

    A man is missing in the North Saskatchewan River after police attempted to stop him on Tuesday for a bylaw infraction.

    Police say they attempted to stop the man, who was riding a bicycle, at 2:15 a.m. in the area of 93 Street and 82 Avenue.

    The officers turned on their emergency lights and told the man to stop, but he reportedly rode off on his bike into the ravine toward the Old Timers Cabin on Scona Road.

    Officers caught up with the man on the south bank of the river, just east of Walterdale Bridge a short time later.

    He reportedly jumped from the bank onto the ice and drifted away from the shore before being pulled into the water.

    As of 3:56 p.m. Tuesday the man had not been located.

    Air1 and ground resources were brought in immediately to search for the man, whose identity is unknown.

    The Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team (ASIRT) has been directed to investigate the actions of the officers before the man went into the water.

    ASIRT is called to investigate any actions involving Alberta police officers that involve serious injury or death. 

