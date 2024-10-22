EDMONTON
    Man pleads guilty to indecent exposure in Edmonton incident

    A courtroom at the Edmonton Law Courts building, in Edmonton on Friday, June 28, 2019. A courtroom at the Edmonton Law Courts building, in Edmonton on Friday, June 28, 2019.
    A man accused in a confrontation in Edmonton in 2023 has entered a guilty plea.

    Thurman Brietzke pleaded guilty to committing an indecent act on July 4.

    A charge of uttering threats has been withdrawn.

    Brietzke exposed himself to a couple and their teenage son on 111 Street just north of Whyte Avenue on Aug. 14 2023.

    The Edmonton Police Service said after Brietzke's arrest it believed the incident was hate-motivated.

    The Crown confirmed in an email to CTV News Edmonton that prosecutors accepted a guilty plea on the indecent exposure charge based on the sufficiency of the evidence. 

