Police said a man was rushed to hospital Wednesday night after he was stabbed during a fight at a bar in west Edmonton.

Officers were called to the Beer Hunter Bar and Grill on 178 Street and 76 Avenue at about 10 p.m. Wednesday – after one man was stabbed during a fight with a number of other males.

The injured man was rushed to hospital with non-life threatening injuries, and police said the suspects fled the scene.

Late Wednesday night, police said officers were speaking with possible witnesses at the scene.

More to come…