Man's death being investigated as homicide: EPS

Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation of a suspicious death that happened in Edmonton early Saturday morning.

Officers were called at around 12:40 a.m. to reports of a suspicious person near 118 Avenue and 104 Street.

When police arrived they found a dead man outside.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Tuesday, April 18.

Anyone with information about the death is being asked to contact police at 780-423-5467 or #377 from a cell phone. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com/250.