A 49-year-old man is facing various charges after Elk Point RCMP found stolen property and firearms in a Frog Lake First Nation residence on December 19.

Mounties executed a search warrant at the residence at approximately 2:30 p.m. They recovered two stolen trucks, truck tires, a Polaris ATV, two firearms and ammunition, $1,000 USD, seven grams of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, police said.

William Desjarlais of Frog Lake was charged with possession of stolen property over $5,000, public mischief and a number of firearm offences, RCMP said.

Desjarlais appeared in court on Thursday, where he entered a guilty plea and was sentenced to 60 days in custody, RCMP said.

He was remanded into custody and appeared in court yesterday, police said.

Desjarlais entered a guilty plea and was sentenced to 60 days in custody.