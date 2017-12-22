Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Man sentenced after RCMP finds stolen property, firearms in Frog Lake First Nation residence
RCMP seized two stolen trucks, two firearms, ammunition, and marijuana in a Frog Lake First Nation residence on December 19. Supplied.
Published Friday, December 22, 2017 5:50PM MST
Last Updated Friday, December 22, 2017 5:51PM MST
A 49-year-old man is facing various charges after Elk Point RCMP found stolen property and firearms in a Frog Lake First Nation residence on December 19.
Mounties executed a search warrant at the residence at approximately 2:30 p.m. They recovered two stolen trucks, truck tires, a Polaris ATV, two firearms and ammunition, $1,000 USD, seven grams of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, police said.
William Desjarlais of Frog Lake was charged with possession of stolen property over $5,000, public mischief and a number of firearm offences, RCMP said.
Desjarlais appeared in court on Thursday, where he entered a guilty plea and was sentenced to 60 days in custody, RCMP said.
Desjarlais entered a guilty plea and was sentenced to 60 days in custody.