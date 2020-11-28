Advertisement
Man seriously injured in incident in south Edmonton
Published Saturday, November 28, 2020 6:07PM MST
EDMONTON -- A man was taken to hospital with serious injuries after an incident in south Edmonton.
Police were called to a home in the area of 94 Avenue and 61 Street around 8:40 a.m.
When they arrived, the found an injured 37-year-old man.
The investigation is still ongoing, but police have not released any other information.