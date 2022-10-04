Man shot outside south Edmonton hotel

A man was taken to hospital after a shooting in southwest Edmonton late Monday night.

Police were called to a hotel in the area of 11 Avenue and 103A Street SW shortly before midnight.

A man in his 20s was hospitalized with serious injuries. Police say he has been uncooperative.

Spent casings and a vehicle with bullet holes were also found at the scene.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.