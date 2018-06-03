A man was shot while driving in southeast Edmonton Sunday afternoon.

The victim told Edmonton police he was shot in the leg in the area of 34 Street and 72 Avenue around 3 p.m.

The 24-year-old man drove himself to the Grey Nuns Community Hospital with a non-life threatening injury.

Multiple shots were aimed at the vehicle, EPS said. He was the lone occupant.

Investigators don't have a suspect at this time, and they don't believe this was a random shooting.