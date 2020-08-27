EDMONTON -- A man in his 30s allegedly broke into a west Edmonton grocery store Tuesday morning, stole $15,000 from an ATM and was arrested by police as soon as he walked outside.

The Edmonton Police Service was called to a break-and-enter at the Safeway in the area of 97 Avenue and 170 Street.

The responding officers were outside as the man walked out with $15,000, EPS said.

He was arrested without incident. The vehicle he was driving was stolen, police added.

The man was charged with break-and-enter to commit theft over $5,000, possession of stolen property over $5,000 and possession of break-and-enter tools.