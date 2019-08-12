A man was struck by an SUV in west Edmonton Monday night.

Edmonton police and EMS responded to the collision on Winterburn Road and 98 Avenue at approximately 10:30 p.m.

Winterburn Road between 96 and 100 Avenue is currently closed.

The man is being treated by EMS on scene, and the extent of his injuries is unknown.

Police told CTV News Edmonton the SUV that struck the man is silver.