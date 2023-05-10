Man with guns arrested on the steps of the Alberta legislature: police

A 59-year-old man was arrested at the Alberta legislature Wednesday morning after he allegedly spray painted the building and pointed a gun at people who tried to stop him.

Police were called to a weapons complaint on the north-side steps at 11:40 a.m.

The man was spray painting the building when construction workers tried to stop him, police said.

"The male is alleged to have picked up a firearm from the steps and pointed it at the workers, warning them to leave him alone," Edmonton Police Service spokesperson Scott Pattison wrote in a news release.

The workers fled, Pattison said, and Alberta Sheriffs were called.

Sheriffs confronted the man and told him to lay down. He complied and was arrested.

Police arrived shortly after and took custody of the suspect.

Two guns, one of which was loaded, were found on the suspect.

Police did not name him but said "various firearm-related" charges will be laid.

"Corupt" and "law" was left painted on the front of the legislature, along with other illegible things.