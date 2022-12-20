Mandatory OT, staff vacation cancellations possible as Stollery sees rush of sick kids

Due to "surging" respiratory viruses, Alberta Health Services implemented new staffing measures at the Stollery Children's Hospital in Edmonton on Tuesday.

The pediatric ICU at the Stollery was at 100 per cent capacity, although health officials said additional beds could be added.

"The Stollery Children’s Hospital is experiencing sustained high volumes of acutely ill patients requiring care in our Emergency Department (ED), Pediatric Intensive Care, and Inpatient Units," an alert from AHS said.

"We are identifying staff with previous ED, critical care, inpatient care experience or appropriate skills for deployment to support clinical need in those areas and to boost additional surge capacity at the Stollery."

The crush of patients needing care could also lead to mandatory overtime for staff, short notice on shift schedule changes and cancellation of vacations.

AHS has recently freed up eight beds for pediatric care that were previously being used for adults.

"We strongly encourage families to seek care from their family physicians for influenza-like illnesses unless the sickness is urgent or severe," AHS said.

Officials thanked staff for accommodating the changes and working extra shifts.

This is a developing story. More information will be added throughout the day.