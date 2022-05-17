Math, French curricula ready to pilot in September: Alberta Education

The Alberta government says revised curricula for science, French language, and French literature arts are ready to be tested in classrooms this fall.

Alberta Education made the announcement Tuesday morning, revealing also a June 6 deadline school authorities have to notify the department of their intent to join the pilot, and changes that were made to the curricula based on feedback received over the past year.

Officials said the department would work with school authorities over the summer to prepare for September, including by providing professional learning opportunities and other resources. A total of $6.5 million is being allocated to the pilot.

Feedback will be collected throughout the pilot and final curriculum changes will be made in the spring for the start of the 2023-24 school year.

The government says that the science curriculum was updated to emphasize connections to nature and cover digital literacy and ethics and that both the French First Language and Literature and the French Immersion Language Arts and Literature programs were revised to better include francophone perspectives and cultures.

Alberta Education is expected to release reports on the feedback it received which inspired the revisions by the end of May.

This is a breaking news story. More to come…